NJ Teacher Saying Racial Slur Was Hoping For Classroom Discussion: Reports

A Pleasantville High School teacher was captured making a racial slur in a classroom, according to several media reports.

In the nine-second click obtained by The Press of Atlantic City, the teacher can be heard saying "Is it OK if I use the word (racial slur)?’"

Board of Education President Jerome Page told NJ Advance Media that the educator “pretty much got out of hand when (he was) actually pronouncing the word and his motivation was trying to get the students involved with the discussion,” during a lesson.

No details on possible punishment were released by the school district.

