Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: NJ Teacher Who Made National Headlines Jailed On Child Sex Charges
News

NJ Teacher Saying Racial Slur Was Hoping For Classroom Discussion: Reports

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pleasantville High School
Pleasantville High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Pleasantville High School teacher was captured making a racial slur in a classroom, according to several media reports.

In the nine-second click obtained by The Press of Atlantic City, the teacher can be heard saying "Is it OK if I use the word (racial slur)?’" 

Board of Education President Jerome Page told NJ Advance Media that the educator “pretty much got out of hand when (he was) actually pronouncing the word and his motivation was trying to get the students involved with the discussion,” during a lesson.

No details on possible punishment were released by the school district.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.