News

NJ Infant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A 1-month-old boy has tested positive for COVID-19.
A 1-month-old boy in Atlantic County has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to media reports.

The boy is the youngest of the more than 148,000 in the state to have been infected by COVID-19. Atlantic County officials didn’t disclose where the boy lives, according to NJ.com.

A 4-year-old child who died earlier this month of COVID-19 related causes is the only person in New Jersey under 18 killed by the virus. That child also had other undisclosed underlying conditions.

The state's youngest positive COVID-19 patient was not mentioned during Monday's daily news briefing, but state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli did say that New Jersey has had nine positive cases for coronavirus among children between 3 and 18 years old who also have multi-symptom pulmonary inflammatory syndrome.

Seven of those children have been discharged from hospitals, she said.

