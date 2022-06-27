Newest Wawa Opening In South Jersey

A new Wawa store is opening this week in South Jersey.

The store opens on Thursday, June 30 at 600 White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City.

To mark the occasion, Wawa will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with local officials, charity partners, customers and store associates.

Thursday’s grand opening will honor local first responders from the Egg Harbor City Police Department and the Egg Harbor City Fire Department with Wawa’s signature “Hoagies for Heroes” hoagie-building competition.

Doors officially open at 8 a.m., with the first 100 customers receiving limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.