News

Newark Man Threatened Girlfriend With Handgun In Atlantic City: Police

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A Newark man was arrested after a dispute in which he allegedly brandished a loaded handgun at a girlfriend in Atlantic City, authorities said.

At 12:19 p.m., on April 30, Atlantic City police responded to the beach block of Park Place for a report of a domestic dispute inside a vehicle. 

The 9-1-1 caller also reported that the male suspect was in possession of a handgun and had threatened to use it against the victim. Police arrived to find one of the parties involved, Nasir Sutton, standing in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle. The victim was located a short distance away. 

After speaking to the victim, Officers Michael Gunsser and William Palmer learned that Sutton threatened to assault her and shoot her in the head, according to police. A subsequent investigation led to the search of the vehicle where a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition was located. Sutton was placed in custody without incident. The loaded handgun was later determined to be stolen out of the state of Georgia.

Sutton, 25, of Newark, was charged with several weapons offenses and with receiving stolen property, police said.

Sutton was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

