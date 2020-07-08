Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic Daily Voice
Murphy: 7-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jon Craig
Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday
Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday Video Credit: New Jersey Governor's Office (YouTube)

New Jersey officials are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the primary cause of the baby's death is still undetermined.

If confirmed that the baby died from COVID-19, the infant would be the youngest in the state to die from the virus, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Wednesday news briefing. Officials released no more details to protect the family's privacy.

A 4-year-old child died of coronavirus complications in May, Murphy said. 

