Motorcyclist, 68, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Police

A 68-year-old motorcycle rider from Atlantic County was killed in a weekend crash, authorities said.

Gorman Carey of Estell Manor crashed on Sunday, Feb. 27 near Harding Highway and Walkers Forge Road in Mays Landing, according to Hamilton Township police.

Carey was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

The Atlantic County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted on scene.

