Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Capitol Rioter, Penn State Grad Dies By Suicide Month Before Sentencing
News

Motorcyclist, 68, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 68-year-old motorcycle rider from Atlantic County was killed in a weekend crash, authorities said.

Gorman Carey of Estell Manor crashed on Sunday, Feb. 27 near Harding Highway and Walkers Forge Road in Mays Landing, according to Hamilton Township police.

Carey was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

The Atlantic County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted on scene. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.