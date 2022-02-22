More Than 1,000 Expected To March Outside Centerfolds Strip Club, License At Stake

More than 1,000 people are expected to march in support of Irving Mayren-Guzman, authorities said.

The march begins at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville and concludes at the Pleasantville Police Department before a city meeting where revocation of the strip club's license is being considered.

Mayren-Guzman was found dead near the strip club last month after a fight with three other bar patrons, police said.

The family and friends of Irving Guzman will be attending a hearing presented to Pleasantville City Council Members, during the public council session.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or emailing supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.