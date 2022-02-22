Contact Us
More Than 1,000 Expected To March Outside Centerfolds Strip Club, License At Stake

Jon Craig
Irving Mayren-Guzman was last seen at Centerfolds Cabaret, Photo Credit: Google Maps/ Pleasantville PD

More than 1,000 people are expected to march in support of Irving Mayren-Guzman, authorities said.

The march begins at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville and concludes at the Pleasantville Police Department before a city meeting where revocation of the strip club's license is being considered.

Mayren-Guzman was found dead near the strip club last month after a fight with three other bar patrons, police said. 

The family and friends of Irving Guzman will be attending a hearing presented to Pleasantville City Council Members, during the public council session. 

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or emailing supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

