Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Mexican Restaurant Worker Reported Hurt In South Jersey Chemical Spill, Reports Say

Jon Craig
Tilton Road In Egg Harbor Township
Tilton Road In Egg Harbor Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a Mexican restaurant on a report of a chemical spill in Atlantic County.

EMS crews were called for one employee reportedly exposed to an unspecified chemical according to an 8 p.m. Sunday night report.

The hazmat incident was reported about 8 p.m. at a Chipotle restaurant 6813 Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township, initial reports said.

No other details including the type of chemical and the extent of the employee's apparent injuries were not immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

