Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Man Who Disappeared After Visiting NJ Strip Club Found Dead: Report

Jon Craig
Irving Mayren-Guzman
Irving Mayren-Guzman Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pleasantville PD

The body of a missing 19-year-old man who went missing early Sunday morning has been found, NBC10 reports.

A volunteer searcher found Irving Mayren-Guzman's body Tuesday morning, the outlet said. No other details were immediately available.

Pleasantville police were referring media inquiries to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which had no immediate comment.

Imayren-Guzman of Egg Harbor Township had last been seen at Centerfolds Cabaret, 201 E. Delilah Road in Pleasantville. He left the adult entertainment club on foot heading east on Delilah Road. K-9 units and police helicopters had joined in the search on Sunday, and drones on Tuesday.

Click here for more from NBC10.

