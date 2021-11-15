Man Shot, Killed In South Jersey

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in South Jersey.

The shooting occurred at 914 Atlantic Ave. in Pleasantville, around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an active and ongoing, cooperative investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

Anyone with information about serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

