Man Sentenced For Sexual Assault On Girl In Atlantic County

A 39-year-old man from Mays Landing was sentenced to time in a sexual offender treatment center for his assault on a girl, authorities said.

Christian Navarrete was sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison but will serve at least part of his time at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He was convicted of the aggravated sexual assault of a minor and child endangerment, the prosecutor's office said.

Navarrete had over 80 videos where he filmed the victim engaged in sexual actions with him, authorities said.

Navarrete admitted that on or between the dates of July 18, 2017, and December 15, 2019, in his home in Hamilton Township, he committed numerous acts of sexual penetration on the victim, the prosecutor said. He further admitted that he filmed the victim while engaged in those acts and he stored the videos on his personal cell phone.

