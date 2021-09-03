Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Plummets From Atlantic City Hotel's Upper Level

Jon Craig
The Claridge hotel in Atlantic City
The Claridge hotel in Atlantic City Photo Credit: Radisson hotels

An unidentified man jumped to his death from an Atlantic City hotel, authorities said.

At 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Atlantic City police officers responded to the beach block of South Indiana Avenue on a report of "a body in the street."

Officers arrived to find the body of a man who was deceased, police said.

The man had jumped from an upper level floor at The Claridge -- a Radisson hotel -- which was witnessed by an employee. 

The man’s next of kin was being notified, police said on Tuesday night.

For anyone who needs assistance, or knows someone that needs assistance, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

