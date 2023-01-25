Contact Us
Man Killed Trying To Cross Atlantic City Expressway: NJSP

New Jersey State Police
A man trying to cross the Atlantic City Expressway was struck and killed, authorities said.

Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City was fatally struck about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24  at milepost 3 on the eastbound side of the expressway in Pleasantville, New Jersey State Police said.

He was struck by a Mercedes Benz C-Class, police said. The Mercedes was traveling east on the highway in the left lane when Marshall tried to cross from south to north and was hit, police said.

