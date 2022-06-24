Man Found Dead Near Pleasantville Strip Club Died Accidentally: Report

An autopsy has concluded that the 19-year-old man found dead near a strip club in Pleasantville after an alleged assault died accidentally, NJ Advance Media reported.

Irving Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, ran from Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 23 after a fight with three men who were later charged with assault.

Mayren-Guzman's body was found two days later in a marsh.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, John Hands, 24, of Pleasantville and Garnell Hands, 29, of Pleasantville were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Based on the autopsy results, the charges are unlikely to be upgraded to manslaughter, a defense attorney told the outlet.

