Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade
News

Man Found Dead Near Pleasantville Strip Club Died Accidentally: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Irving Mayren-Guzman and Centerfolds Cabaret,
Irving Mayren-Guzman and Centerfolds Cabaret, Photo Credit: Google Maps/ Pleasantville PD

An autopsy has concluded that the 19-year-old man found dead near a strip club in Pleasantville after an alleged assault died accidentally, NJ Advance Media reported.

Irving Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, ran from Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 23 after a fight with three men who were later charged with assault. 

Mayren-Guzman's body was found two days later in a marsh.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, John Hands, 24, of Pleasantville and Garnell Hands, 29, of Pleasantville were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy. 

Based on the autopsy results, the charges are unlikely to be upgraded to manslaughter, a defense attorney told the outlet.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.