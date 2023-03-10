Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend In South Jersey

A 72-year-old Atlantic City man was found guilty of murdering a 32-year-old ex-girlfriend in 2020, authorities said.

A jury returned guilty verdicts Friday, March 10 in the trial of Maximo Santiago, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Santiago was convicted of Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Certain Person Not to Possess a Weapon, after a weeklong trial.

Following an argument, on Sept. 12, 2020 Santiago shot and killed Marketa Thorpe, 32, with a rifle on Belfield Avenue in Atlantic City, the prosecutor said.

The defendant and Thorpe had previously been involved in a relationship and had known each other for many years, the prosecutor said.

This case was investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. Santiago will be sentenced on April 20, 2020. He faces life in prison with a mandatory period of thirty (30) years parole ineligibility on the murder conviction.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson and Assistant Prosecutor David Little prosecuted the case for the State.

