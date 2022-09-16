Man, 30, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert.

Responding officers found a man that was shot and evidence of gunfire, police said.

The unidentified victim, of Atlantic City, was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

