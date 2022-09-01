Man, 25, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

A 25-year-old Atlantic City man was wounded in a city shooting, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1:47 p.m., Atlantic City police near the 1300 block of Arctic Avenue heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from the vicinity of South Carolina and Baltic Avenues.

Moments later, a ShotSpotter notification alerted to rounds fired in the area of the 100 block of north South Carolina Avenue, just south of Baltic Avenue.

Responding officers subsequently fouind a gunshot victim in the first block of north South Carolina Avenue. The victim was treated before being taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City division, for treatment of injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can also be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

