Loaded Shotgun Recovered On Bike, Loaded Handgun In Hallway In Separate Atlantic City Arrests

Atlantic City police arrested two men in separate incidents -- one on a bicycle and another in a hallway -- each carrying a loaded firearm, authorities said.

On Thursday, detectives with the city's the Special Investigations Section were investigating into a man who was in possession of a shotgun, a police department spokesman said. The detectives allegedly observed Stacey Davenport, 57, of Atlantic City riding his bicycle in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue carrying a tactical style bag. Detectives reportedly stopped Davenport and he was arrested after a loaded shotgun was found inside the bag, police said. Davenport was also found in possession of a small amount of heroin and cocaine.

On Saturday at 6:01 am, patrol units responded to an apartment building on the first block of north Boston Avenue for a report of a man trespassing. Arriving officers learned that the man, Jonathan Anderson, 27, of Atlantic City was sitting in a hallway charging his phone and was in possession of a handgun.

The officers began to check each floor of the building before finding Anderson on the third floor, police said. The officers began to provide Anderson instructions. Anderson failed to comply with the directions and allegedly made several attempts to reach toward the pocket in his sweatshirt, police said. Ultimately, after more direction, Anderson complied and was arrested after officers recovered a loaded handgun in the sweatshirt pocket.

Both Davenport and Anderson were charged with several weapons offenses and criminal trespassing, police said.

Both men were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

