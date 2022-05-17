KNOW ANYTHING? Atlantic City Police Seek Tips On Daytime Shooting

Two Atlantic City men were shot in broad daylight and police are looking for tips on why.

On Friday, May 13, at 9:31 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Caspian Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

Responding officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire at Pennsylvania Avenue and Absecon Boulevard, but no victim.

Moments later, officers were alerted that two male shooting victims, 31 and 30 of Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.