K-9 Dog, Police Officer Struck By Fleeing Stolen Car In Atlantic City

An Atlantic City Police officer and his K9 partner were struck by a driver fleeing a motor vehicle stop in a stolen car, authorities said.

At 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, Detectives Christopher Dodson, Alberto Valles, and Eric Evans spotted a Ford Fusion that had been previously reported stolen, police said.

The same vehicle had fled an attempted motor vehicle stop by an Atlantic City police officer earlier in the day and was not located.

The detectives initiated a motor vehicle stop at New Jersey and Baltic avenues and were assisted by K9 Officer Anthony Grajales-Prado and his partner, K9 Chase.

After the vehicle stopped, a passenger, Najaye Cooper-Albright, exited and attempted to run away, police said. Detective Dodson quickly apprehended Cooper-Albright, 18, of Atlantic City, who resisted arrest before being taken into custody, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Kasauhn Carpenter, 18, also of Atlantic City, ignored commands from the officers and accelerated towards Officer Grajales-Prado and K9 Chase, said Lt. Kevin Fair, a police spokesman.

Grajales-Prado was struck by the vehicle causing him to end up on the hood before being thrown off. K9 Chase was also struck by the vehicle, police said. Both sustained minor injuries.

Grajales-Prado was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and was later released.

Carpenter was located and arrested on U.S. Route 42 by troopers from the New Jersey State Police Atlantic City Expressway Station, police said.

Carpenter was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault (four counts), assault by auto (two counts), eluding, and hindering apprehension, police said. He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Cooper-Albright was charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful taking of means of conveyance and resisting arrest, police said.

Cooper-Albright was released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.