How 'Boardwalk Empire' Stacks Up Against Atlantic City History

"Boardwalk Empire," the HBO series set in 1920s Atlantic City, has gained critical acclaim for its gritty portrayal of the era. But how accurate is it?

The Characters

"Boardwalk Empire" has an incredibly diverse and rich cast of characters. The main character, bootlegger Nucky Thompson, played by Steve Buscemi, is based on the real-life Enoch “Nucky” Johnson. Other major characters in the show include Al Capone, Lucky Luciano, Jimmy Darmody, Arnold Rothstein, and Gillian Darmody.

The supporting cast is just as captivating as the main characters, featuring Chalky White, Commodore Louis Kaestner, Johnny Torrio, Willie Thompson, Richard Harrow, and Paul Sagorsky. Many of these characters are based on historical figures, while others are fictionalized versions of them.

Despite being a period piece, "Boardwalk Empire" does not shy away from modern topics. Issues like organized crime, political corruption, racism, sexism, drug abuse, and the changing landscape of Prohibition-era Atlantic City are all explored throughout the show. The dialogue and interactions between characters reflect the era's attitudes towards these topics.

In order to accurately depict life during the Prohibition Era in Atlantic City, the writers and producers put in a great amount of research to ensure that their characters and events reflect the reality of the time period. Despite some minor inaccuracies and changes in the details, the show still succeeds in portraying a faithful representation of this tumultuous time in American history.

The Locations

One of the key elements of Boardwalk Empire is its setting: Atlantic City, of course. The show paints a vivid picture of the city in the 1920s, and it’s clear that the creators put a lot of thought into accurately portraying the time period.

The Boardwalk is one of the most recognizable landmarks of Atlantic City, and it’s prominently featured throughout the series. In reality, the Boardwalk was built in 1870 and underwent several renovations over the years. The show captures the spirit of this vibrant location, from the bright lights of the casinos to the hustle and bustle of the people strolling along it.

The city itself was a popular destination for those looking for an escape from everyday life. This concept is explored in Boardwalk Empire through flashbacks to Nucky’s childhood, which give viewers a glimpse into what life was like in Atlantic City during this time. While many of the show’s scenes take place in fictionalized locations, some real-life locations make an appearance as well. These include the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel and Resorts International Hotel.

The Events

Boardwalk Empire captures some of the biggest events in Atlantic City history with stunning accuracy. From the bootlegging wars to Prohibition, the series captures the tumultuous history of the city in the 1920s and 1930s.

The show also highlights pivotal moments in Atlantic City’s political and social history, such as the 1928 mayoral election. In this election, Enoch “Nucky” Johnson, a Republican politician and rumored mobster, was elected as mayor of Atlantic City. This election was significant because it marked the beginning of Nucky Johnson’s reign as Atlantic City’s political leader until 1941. The show does a great job of depicting this real-life event accurately, even highlighting the corrupt backroom deals made by Johnson and his associates during the election.

Other events depicted in Boardwalk Empire include the devastating fire that burned down part of the city, as well as President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s visit in 1932. Both of these events were important milestones in Atlantic City’s history and are shown faithfully on the show.

The Costumes

The costumes used in Boardwalk Empire are incredibly accurate, especially considering the show's time period. Set in the 1920s and 30s, the show accurately captures the style of that era with elaborate, high-end fashion for the characters. The women are seen wearing long dresses and cloche hats, often accessorized with jewelry and fur coats. Meanwhile, the men are seen wearing suit jackets, dress pants, dress shirts, and bow ties. Every outfit is tailored to fit the character's personality and status.

Overall, the costume designers for "Boardwalk Empire" have done a remarkable job of creating a show that feels true to its era. From the intricate detail of each piece to the sumptuous fabrics used, they have gone above and beyond to ensure that every outfit is as historically accurate as possible. Whether you're a fan of the show or just curious about its accuracy, you'll be impressed by the effort that goes into bringing this fictional world to life.

The Music

The music used in "Boardwalk Empire" is one of the show’s most accurate aspects. The music is generally from the 1920s and 1930s era, including songs from Duke Ellington, Bessie Smith, and Louis Armstrong. The music often conveys the atmosphere of the time period and makes the show even more authentic. Music supervisor Randall Poster and composer Howard Shore have both won Emmy awards for their work in Boardwalk Empire, as they have done an excellent job of choosing and arranging the perfect tracks to accompany each scene.

The jukeboxes used in the show also reflect the time period and add to the historical accuracy. Jukeboxes were a big part of the culture of Atlantic City at the time, so Boardwalk Empire’s use of them helps to transport viewers into this era. Even some of the original jukeboxes from the time can be seen in the background of some scenes.

