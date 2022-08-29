Fugitive Sought In Fatal Atlantic City Shooting

A 47-year-old fugitive is sought in a fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Creek is believed to be armed and dangerous. He should not be approached, the office warned.

Previously charged in Thursday's murder of Jordan Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia was Aaron Callahan, 32, of Atlantic City. He was being held in Atlantic County Jail.

Anyone with information on Creek’s whereabouts is asked to call Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or submit a tip anonymously to the prosecutor’s office website at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/.

