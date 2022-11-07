Foot Chase Leads To Arrest Of Couple On Heroin Charges: Police

A man and a woman were arrested for drug possession and dealing after fleeing from police, authorities said.

At 5:11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to reports of illegal narcotics activity by a male and female in front of a business, Atlantic City police said.

Officers Ivan Cruz and Keith Jordan responded and observed two individuals matching the description of the suspects. As the officer approached the individuals, the female, Crystal Gillis, began walking westbound from the location on Atlantic Avenue. The male, Tamaj Bennett, began walking eastbound. The officers gave verbal commands to stop at which time both individuals began to run with the officers immediately giving chase, police said.

Officer Cruz apprehended Gillis in the first block of South Kentucky Avenue and placed her in custody after a brief struggle. Officer Cruz subsequently located 40 wax folds of suspected heroin, totaling 10 grams, in her hand and a scale commonly used for weighing drugs, police said.

Bennett was located a short distance away in the 1400 block of Central Avenue by Officer Robert Reynolds who observed him discard items under a trash dumpster. He was ultimately taken into custody without further incident. Officer Reynolds recovered two bricks of suspected heroin, totaling 32 grams, under the trash dumpster, police said.

Gillis, 20, and Bennett 24, both of Atlantic City were arrested on multiple drug charges, police said.

Gillis was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility after she was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Bennett was released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

