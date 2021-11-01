Female Passenger Killed, Male Hurt In Atlantic City Motorcycle Crash

Two people were ejected from their motorcycle in South Jersey, authorities said.

A female passenger was killed and a male rider was injured on Saturday at 8:10 p.m. Atlantic City police said.

Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of North Delaware Avenue.

The passenger, Naisha Peterson, 36, of Mays Landing, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver, a 50-year old man from Vineland, in Cumberland County, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

