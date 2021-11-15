Ex-Convict Wanted In Atlantic City Murder Captured By Authorities

A 45-year-old fugitive, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another man last month, has been arrested, authorities said

Umar Abdullah was taken into custody on Monday morning in Egg Harbor City by members of the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, New Jersey State Police, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Egg Harbor City Police Department and personnel of the ACPO Major Crimes Unit, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

At 4:04 a.m. on Oct. 10, Atlantic City police received a 9-1-1 call to respond to 28 S. Georgia Avenue.

Patrol officers found 35-year-old Mark Wright had been shot, Shill said Wright was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Umar Abdullah, also known as James Collins/James Coger III and nicknamed “Munchie” or “O” was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Anyone with information about serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

