Ex-Convict Admits Weapons Offenses In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 63-year-old man from Atlantic County has pleaded guilty to certain persons not to have a firearm and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said.

David Spinks, of Northfield, was arrested after he allegedly struck a victim over the head with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Shortly after, officers at the Atlantic City Police Department apprehended Spinks in his vehicle, where an additional handgun was located, the prosecutor said.

Spinks is set to be sentenced on Dec. 21.

He remains incarcerated in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

