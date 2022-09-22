Driver Killed, Another Seriously Hurt In Head-On South Jersey Crash

A 34-year-old man was killed and another driver was seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 12:41 p.m., Hamilton police responded to Millville Avenue at Pittsburg Avenue for a two-car motor vehicle accident.

The preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by Justin Vanaman of Rosenhayn, Cumberland County, was traveling westbound on Millville Avenue in the area of milepost 25. The vehicle crossed over the centerline into the eastbound lane where it collided head-on with a 2019 Infinity QX50, driven by Lois Ewen, 80, of Milmay, Atlantic County.

Vanaman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Ewen was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted around the area for approximately 4 hours while the accident was investigated, and the debris was cleared.

Township of Hamilton Rescue, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Atlantic County Prosecutors Office, Mays Landing Fire Department, Laureldale Fire Department, Richland Fire Department, and the State of New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the on-scene investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Ofc. Mandela or Det. Tantum of the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

