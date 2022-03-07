Crack Cocaine, Methadone, Cash Seized In South Jersey Bust: Prosecutor

A South Jersey man was arrested on multiple drug charges following a month-long investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Gangs, Guns & Narcotics Unit, authorities said.

On Thursday, March 3, a warranted search was made at 318 Xanthus Ave. in Galloway Township and two search warrants were also executed upon two vehicles by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Galloway police.

During the execution of the search warrants law enforcement officers recovered the following items:

Approximately 51.7 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 6 doses, totaling 80 mg each of Methadone

$924 cash

A digital scale, and

A cell phone

David Blocker, 53, of Galloway Township, was arrested prior to the execution of the search warrants at the property and vehicles.

Blocker was charged with the following offenses:

Distribution of Methadone

Possession of crack cocaine

Distribution of crack cocaine

After Blocker’s arrest, he was taken to Atlantic County Justice Facility where he was being held.

