COVID-19: South Jersey School Administrator, 45, Dies Of Coronavirus

A vice principal in Atlantic County’s Hamilton Township School District, and former Atlantic City teacher, has died from COVID-19.

Cara Surace Bluth, 45, died on Saturday after a short battle with the coronavirus, according to her obituary.

“Cara made every room brighter just by entering it,” her obituary says. “From her soul, she exuded joy, laughter, and love. She loved celebrating with her family and friends, caring for all animals, gardening, and exploring our connections to each other through reiki, meditation, and more.”

Bluth, of Ventnor, was a graduate of George Washington University and a vice principal at George Hess Educational Complex. She previously taught first grade at Chelsea Heights Elementary School in Atlantic City.

Bluth is survived by her husband, Scott.

“Cara was an abundance of joy and everyone who knew and loved her counts themselves lucky to have experienced her magic,” the obituary said.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 20 and there are plans to establish a scholarship in her name

