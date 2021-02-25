Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Atlantic City Man, 23, Indicted For Armed Robbery, Fatal Shooting At Hotel
News

COVID-19: South Jersey School Administrator, 45, Dies Of Coronavirus

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Cara Surace Bluth
Cara Surace Bluth Photo Credit: Provided

A vice principal in Atlantic County’s Hamilton Township School District, and former Atlantic City teacher, has died from COVID-19.

Cara Surace Bluth, 45, died on Saturday after a short battle with the coronavirus, according to her obituary.

“Cara made every room brighter just by entering it,” her obituary says. “From her soul, she exuded joy, laughter, and love. She loved celebrating with her family and friends, caring for all animals, gardening, and exploring our connections to each other through reiki, meditation, and more.”

Bluth, of Ventnor, was a graduate of George Washington University and a vice principal at George Hess Educational Complex. She previously taught first grade at Chelsea Heights Elementary School in Atlantic City.

Bluth is survived by her husband, Scott. 

“Cara was an abundance of joy and everyone who knew and loved her counts themselves lucky to have experienced her magic,” the obituary said.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 20 and there are plans to establish a scholarship in her name

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.