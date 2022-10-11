Construction Company Co-Owner Sentenced In Atlantic County Tax Evasion, Theft Case

A 67-year-old Atlantic County man was sentenced to five years probation in connection with theft and tax evasion at a family-owned construction company.

Pat L. Christopher, of Hammonton, was a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC.

The victims, Dennis and Robert Christopher, were also co-owners of the business and the defendant’s brothers. They still maintain possession and control of Christopher Construction Company, LLC.

An investigation conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Financial Crimes Unit, specifically by Detective Kimberly McColligan, revealed that Christopher, working in his capacity within the business, stole in excess of $1.1 million that belonged to Christopher Construction and its co-owners.

Pat Christopher reported that certain transactions were business expenses, when actually he doctored the company business account to pay his own personal credit card expenses without the co-owners’ knowledge, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Pat Christopher reportedly participated in this fraudulent practice for approximately 10 years. Also, a review of the defendant’s tax returns showed that he was not reporting this additional compensation on his 1040 tax form for a period of five years, the prosecutor said.

In addition to probation, Pat Christopher had to pay restitution to Christopher Construction Company conditioned upon a stock buyback transaction handled civilly between the defendant and the victims.

