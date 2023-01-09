Community Supports Beloved Stockton University Coach After Heart Attack, Double Amputation

Supporters have contributed over $22,000 to help Bob "Coach Hutch" Hutchings after a heart attack, and donations continue to pour in.

Christine Curatolo Flanz shared more about Coach Hutch and his condition on this GoFundMe page:

"He has served the local New Jersey sports community for over 50 years in basketball, track & field and cross country—and is currently Stockton University's assistant men’s basketball coach. Last month, Hutch sadly suffered a massive heart attack, and (last) week he had to have both of his legs amputated below the knee."

To make matters worse, Hutch and his wife, Janet, are still dealing with the destruction of their shared home in a fire last year, the campaign says.

The beloved coach was in a South Jersey hospital in stable condition but faces an "uphill battle both emotionally and financially," according to the fundraiser.

"He has touched so many with his fun-loving sense of humor, compassionate coaching, mentorship and loyalty," Flanz wrote.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

