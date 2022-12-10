Community Support Grows For Victim Left With Critical Burns From South Jersey Gas Explosion

Community support is growing for a 44-year-old Pleasantville woman who was severely burned in a backyard gas explosion.

Elba Mencias was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering second- and third-degree burns to 45 percent of her body.

She was adding gasoline to the bonfire when it exploded on Sept. 28, according to BreakingAC. A cousin also was injured but is now home.

Her daughter, Angeli Hernandez, sponsored this GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. More than $5,200 had been raised as of Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Mencias faces a long recovery period that will include many medications, pre-surgery treatments, anesthesia, post-surgery hospitalization, and much more, the fundraiser says.

"To us, any monetary amount donated would mean the world, as the only person with an income in our household is my father," Hernandez writes.

"My mom is a woman who has always been filled with joy. She really enjoys helping people and serving in our local community," Hernandez said. "Anything from as little as $1 that you can donate, will be of great help to cover all associated costs to this incident."

