Children Left In Hot Car While Caretakers Shopped At South Jersey Walmart: Police

Three young children reportedly were left in a hot, locked car while their caretakers were shopping at Walmart, authorities said.

On Wednesday, June 8, at 2:48 p.m., Egg Harbor Township police responded to the Walmart shopping center in Oak Tree Plaza for the report that three young children were locked inside a vehicle crying, police said. The temperature on this date and time outside was approximately 86 degrees, they said.

Upon arrival, police found that there were three children, ages 3, 1, and 5 months; locked inside a vehicle that was not running and all windows were closed, police said.

A lock-out kit was utilized by police to unlock the doors and the children were rescued from the vehicle and immediately turned over to Egg Harbor Township EMS for treatment.

Further investigation and security camera footage revealed that the women, Cyndie Jourdain and a 17-year-old female; both of Galloway Township, had been inside the store for approximately 45 minutes at the time the children were located and removed from the vehicle, police said.

The relationship of the caretakers to the children was not specified by the police.

The children were all transported to Atlantic City Medical Center via ambulance for treatment but are expected to be okay, police said.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency were contacted and responded to the hospital.

Both women were arrested and charged with child endangerment. After processing, both were released pending court.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department thanked the citizens who contacted police and stood by to be sure the children were safe.

