Central Jersey School VP Doused Patrons With Beer As Wife Complained About Transgender Incident

Jon Craig
Lisa and Michael Smurro arguing with patrons over an alleged transgender bathroom incident. (Photo courtesy BreakingAC.com)
Lisa and Michael Smurro arguing with patrons over an alleged transgender bathroom incident. (Photo courtesy BreakingAC.com) Photo Credit: BreakingAC.com

A vice principal at a Central Jersey  middle school is under investigation after a Facebook post shows him tossing his beer at restaurant patrons in Atlantic County last weekend, according to media reports.

Neptune Middle School Vice Principal'Michael Smurro's beer toss came as his wife, Lisa, argued over an alleged transgender woman using the women’s bathroom with her at the restaurant, Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light and Tavern in Smithville, Galloway Township on Saturday, according to BreakingAC.com.

School District Superintendent Tami Crader, said she’d just learned of the incident which is under investigation, “and will be taken seriously," according to NJ Advance Media. 

A witness to the confrontation who recorded parts of it said the woman, Lisa Smurro, made repeated insensitive and transphobic remarks heard by dines at  three outdoor tables at the restaurant – including a party of five with a young child. “It was just disgusting,” said the witness, Carrie, who goes by Peach CC on Facebook. 

