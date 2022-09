Nero’s Italian Steakhouse, serving satisfied customers for 28 years at Caesars Atlantic City, has closed for good.

The steakhouse's last day open was Saturday, Sept. 3, according to NJ Advance Media.

The restaurant was known as a magnet for such celebrities as George Burns, Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett, and Don Rickles, the outlet said.

