Casino Hotel Workers Seek 'Significant' Pay Hikes In Atlantic City Contract, Union Says

More than 10,000 casino-hotel workers in Atlantic City are seeking significant pay hikes upon the expiration of their contracts on May 31, according to their union.

"We haven't even started bargaining with the companies," said Bethany Holmes, a spokeswoman for Local 54 of Unite Here, the main union representing workers at nine Atlantic City casinos.

It's too soon to say whether casino workers would walk out on their jobs if an agreement can't be reached.

Holmes declined to say how much of a raise the union is seeking but said it's meant to keep up with inflation and the cost of living.

There are currently about 500 vacancies for housekeepers in Atlantic City hotels, and union officials blame low salaries for much of that disparity.

In addition to housekeepers, Local 54 represents food and beverage workers, bartenders and catering staff.

Bill Callahan, general manager of the Ocean Casino, told The Associated Press that he is “hopeful to have a ratified agreement in the upcoming days” that will result in wage increases for many employees.

And the Hard Rock's president told the AP they just gave employees raises before negotiations. Joe Lupo said his casino and others realize higher wages are needed to retain workers and attract new ones.

