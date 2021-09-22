Camden Man Accused Of Stealing EMS Vehicle From Casino Arrested On Atlantic City Boardwalk

A 31-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with stealing a parked emergency vehicle that had its lights and siren on at an Atlantic City Casino.

Patrick Ford of Clementon in Camden County was charged Tuesday with theft and two counts of criminal mischief for the incident that occurred the previous night, according to Atlantic City police.

The New Jersey EMS Task Force vehicle with the emergency lights and siren activated was left by the suspect, parked in the beach block of Iowa Avenue, police said.

A citizen reported that he saw the EMS vehicle being driven on the boardwalk before the suspect parked it and walked away, police said.

An investigation found that the driver was Ford, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman. Ford allegedly got into the EMS vehicle while it was parked on a lot at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino, Fair said.

Atlantic City Sgt. Craig Mulhern arrested Ford at Arkansas Avenue on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, police said. Detectives investigating the theft obtained a surveillance photograph of Ford and circulated the image on flyers.

Patrick Ford Atlantic County Justice Facility

The theft occurred at 9:38 p.m. on Monday before Ford allegedly struck several parked vehicles and objects with the EMS vehicle -- causing extensive damage, Fair said.

Ford reportedly entered the Boardwalk at Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard by breaking a gate, Fair said, then drove on the boardwalk and exited at Iowa Avenue.

Ford was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

