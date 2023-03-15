Borgata Hotel Casino Rebranding Water Club Tower With $55M Renovation

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa plans a $55 million redesign, officials said.

The hotel's Water Club will be renamed the MGM Tower: The project will feature more than 700 renovated rooms and add a collection of luxury Vista Suites located at the tower’s corners with extraordinary wraparound views of the Atlantic City skyline.

Newly remodeled rooms in the MGM Tower will be available beginning in April with the project slated for completion by Memorial Day weekend.

Borgata also is introducing a 9,000-square-foot event space on the 32nd floor with "unrivaled views," where the Immersion Spa was.

Corey Sanders, chief operating officer for MGM Resorts International, said, "We are incredibly proud of Borgata and its industry-leading team of employees, and we believe this significant reinvestment will drive visitation to Atlantic City well into the future.”

East-facing rooms will boast crisp white curtains that open wide over floor-to-ceiling windows to welcome the bright morning sun over the Atlantic. West-facing rooms will feature deep-blue curtains punctuating sightlines of the grassy marshland in the distance.

For more information about Borgata, the MGM Tower, or to make reservations, call 609-317-1000 or visit www.theborgata.com.

