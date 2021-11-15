Authorities ID Man Shot, Killed In South Jersey

Authorities have identified the 41-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Jersey.

The shooting occurred at 914 North Main St. in Pleasantville, at 9:19 a.m. Saturday. Police received a shot spotter alert and 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting.

Ivan Smith of Somers Point was found by police laying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Medical personnel performed CPR, but they were unable to revive Smith, Shill said Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active and ongoing, cooperative investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

Anyone with information about serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

