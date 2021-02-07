ATV Rider Critically Hurt, Airlifted In South Jersey

An ATV rider was critically hurt Friday evening, requiring a hospital airlift, authorities said.

The ATV crash occurred about 6 p.m. near Linwood and Fifth Avenues in Estell Manor, Atlantic County, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that the victim suffered major bleeding and trauma.

A medevac helicopter was taking the victim to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, reports said.

This is a developing news story..

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.