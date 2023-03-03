Atlantic County Trio Sentenced in Centerfolds Assault Case

Three Atlantic County residents were sentenced on Friday, March 3 in the Centerfolds assault case, authorities said.

Jamaul Timberlake, 31, Garnell Hands, 30, both from Atlantic City, and John Hands, 25, of Pleasantville, were each sentenced for their role in the assault of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman on Jan. 23, 2022, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Timberlake received a four-year New Jersey State Prison term, Garnell Hands a five-year prison term, and John Hands a four-year prison term for the roles they played in the attack.

Mayren-Guzman later disappeared. His body was found in a nearby swamp and he died of causes unrelated to the assault, according to the county Medical Examiner.

Mayren-Guzman was assaulted by all three men in the parking lot of the now-shuttered Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville. Timberlake, along with brothers Garnell and John Hands, were captured on surveillance video assaulting the teen during an unprovoked altercation outside the strip club, the prosecutor said.

All three defendants outnumbered, outsized, and outmatched the teen when they cornered Mayren-Guzman, each taking turns beating him, with Mayren-Guzman sustaining multiple blows to the head resulting in significant bodily injury to him, authorities said.

Mayren- Guzman was reported missing on Jan. 23, 2022, after last being seen at Centerfolds. His body was located Jan. 25, 2022, in the marsh area near the club by a volunteer from a search party.

The cause of Mayren-Guzman’s death was determined to be the result of hypothermia, drowning and alcohol intoxication, the prosecutor said.

The case was investigated by the Pleasantville Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

