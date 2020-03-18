Atlantic County Man Tests Positive For COVID-19

An Atlantic County man in his 60s tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the county’s first positive test for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

The man, whose name was not released, has underlying health conditions and was asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement.

“While this is unfortunate news, it is not unexpected,” Levinson said. “All 50 states now have COVID-19 cases and the numbers will increase as more testing occurs.”

Anyone who had direct contact with the man will also be asked to quarantine.

With Atlantic County’s confirmed case, 17 of the state’s 21 counties now have a person with coronavirus . As of Wednesday morning, there were no cases in Sussex, Cape May, Salem and Cumberland counties. New Jersey health officials are expected to provide a daily update on cases Wednesday afternoon.

Bergen County led the way with 84 on the state list of cases, ahead of Essex with 32 presumptive positive cases. Hudson. Middlesex and Monmouth counties have 22 cases each, though Monmouth County health officials said that number had climbed to 35 cases by Tuesday evening.

The age of people who have tested positive ranges from 5 to 93, according to state officials.

“But there is no reason to panic," Levinson said. “Health officials continue to emphasize that 80 percent of cases will be mild or moderate with full recoveries expected. The deeper concern is for those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems.”

To track COVID-19 cases in New Jersey, click here.

