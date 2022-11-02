Atlantic County Man Convicted Of Strangling 25-Year-Old Woman

A jury convicted Timothy Wright, 42, on Wednesday, Nov. 2 for first-degree murder.

Wright was found guilty of strangulating 25-year-old Joyce Vanderhoff on Feb. 13, 2014, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Vanderhoff’s naked body was found on the side of Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township the following morning.

Timothy Wright was arrested in 2019 in Pennsylvania and extradited to New Jersey to stand trial. The two-and-a-half-week-long trial began on Oct. 17, 2022.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16, 2022.

Wright faces a minimum of 30 years in New Jersey State Prison without parole.

