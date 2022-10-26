Atlantic County Man Charged With Sharing Child Abuse Images: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old man from Atlantic County has been charged in connection with sharing child abuse images and videos via a social messaging application, authorities said.

Michael Heiler, of Ventnor, was arrested without incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on a peer-to-peer network file sharing platform.

HSI contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who jointly investigated the case.

The subsequent investigation led Investigators to identify Heiler and determine he distributed images of child sexual exploitation, the prosecutor said.

Heiler was also charged with possession of child abuse images. He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit worked in cooperation with the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Ventnor Police Department.

