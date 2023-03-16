Contact Us
News

Atlantic City Woman Convicted Of Looting During George Floyd Riots

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/Atlantic City Police Department

A 50-year-old woman from Atlantic City has been convicted of receiving stolen property during looting that took place after George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota in 2020, authorities said.

A jury found Darlene Garrison guilty of the theft charge on Thursday, March 15, but deadlocked on a charge of rioting, according to the Atlantic County Proseuctor's Office.

Approximately 80 people were charged in connection with committing crimes and/or disorderly offenses during the unrest on May 31, 2020. Nearly all the cases have been resolved with guilty pleas, the prosecutor said.

Following reports of a large group breaking into the Rent-A-Center store, police responded and found Garrison in her motor vehicle behind the store, with a large safe and television inside, the prosecutor said. An investigation confirmed that both items had been stolen from that location.

The jury found Garrison guilty of theft by possessing the safe and television, and knowing each to be stolen. 

Sentencing is scheduled for April 21.

Garrison faces a term of probation and a maximum of three to five years in state prison.

