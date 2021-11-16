Contact Us
Atlantic City Woman, 54, Struck Dead By Car: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me
Janelle Oliver
Janelle Oliver Photo Credit: Janelle Oliver Facebook photo

A 54-year-old woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a Pleasantville highway, NJ Advance Media reported.

Janelle Oliver of Atlantic City was in the eastbound lanes of West Black Horse Pike near Noahs Road when the crash occurred, the outlet said.

She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with more information about the fatal crash is urged to call Pleasantville police at 609-641-6100.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

