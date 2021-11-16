Atlantic City Woman, 54, Struck Dead By Car: Report

A 54-year-old woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a Pleasantville highway, NJ Advance Media reported.

Janelle Oliver of Atlantic City was in the eastbound lanes of West Black Horse Pike near Noahs Road when the crash occurred, the outlet said.

She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with more information about the fatal crash is urged to call Pleasantville police at 609-641-6100.

