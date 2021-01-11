Atlantic City Trio Arrested With Cocaine, Loaded Handgun

Three men were arrested with a large quantity of cocaine and a loaded handgun after a dispute between roommates, authorities said.

At 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, Atlantic City Police Officers Christian Ivanov and Scott Sendrick responded to the 600 block of Drexel Avenue in reference to a fight between two men that led to one pointing a handgun at the other.

The officers spoke with Dennis Adkins, 59, of Atlantic City, who reported that Joe Desrosiers, 35, of Atlantic City, pointed a handgun at his head during an argument, police said.

Officers Ivanov and Sendrick, along with responding officers, ordered the occupants out of the residence that included Desrosiers and James Hill, 62, of Atlantic City.

The investigation led to a search of the residence where officers located almost three pounds of cocaine, a loaded handgun, and paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics, police said.

The recovered cocaine had a street value of approximately $40,000, they said.

​Desrosiers was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses.

Adkins was charged with multiple narcotics offenses.

Hill also was charged with multiple drug offenses.

All of the males were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics or weapons possession is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

