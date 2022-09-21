Atlantic City Suspects Arrested With Cocaine, Marijuana, Handguns, $11K

A ShotSpotter alert led to the arrest of three men and the recovery of handguns and drugs, authorities said.

On Friday, Sept, 16 at 10:07 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the first block of north Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a report of shots fired.

With assistance from Surveillance Center personnel, two vehicles were observed that were possibly involved in the shooting.

Shortly after, Officer Nickolas Cardani observed one of the vehicles in the rear parking lot of an apartment building in the first block of north Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with three men leaning against the vehicle.

Lieutenant Mark Benjamin Sr., Officer Melvin Murray III, and responding officers converged on the men and successfully detained them.

Brian Lee was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, 6 grams of suspected cocaine, and 62 grams of marijuana. Officers later determined the handgun to be stolen.

Anthony Faulkner was also found in possession of a loaded handgun and 78 grams of marijuana.

Marcell Ellis was found in possession of 292 grams of synthetic marijuana and 24 grams of raw marijuana. Also, $10,879 believed to be proceeds of narcotics sales was seized from Ellis. All three Atlantic City men were arrested without incident.

Lee, 20, was charged with weapons and drug offenses.

Faulkner, 30, was charged with weapons and drug offenses.

Ellis, 23, was charged with drug offenses.

Lee, Faulkner, and Ellis were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5780 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.