Atlantic City Pimp Sentenced To 60 Years Prison For Human Trafficking: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old man from Atlantic City has been sentenced to 60 years in New Jersey State Prison for human trafficking, authorities said.

On Tuesday, April 11, Tahir Gregory was sentenced, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and must serve at least 40 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Gregory was originally charged on Sept. 29, 2017, with the human trafficking and promoting prostitution of two women.

The remaining convictions for promoting prostitution will run concurrent to the other charges for a five-year New Jersey State Prison sentence, the prosecutor said. The Court also ordered Gregory to pay a $25,000 fine for each victim and an additional $7,000 in restitution for each victim.

Of the course of the two-week trial, the two victims identified Gregory as their pimp. The defendant would use their addiction to heroin against them, the prosecutor said. He went so far as to attempt to control one of the victims from county jail. The two victims testified he would also use physical abuse and threats of physical abuse as a way to control them.

Both victims testified that he confiscated any money they would earn as a result of the actions he forced them to participate in. Gregory took one of the two victim’s identification, including her birth certificate, as a way to control her. Since then, both victims have entered into the recovery phase of their addiction and were strong enough to testify and face the defendant at trial.

