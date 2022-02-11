Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun, Cocaine

Police working a traffic detail arrested an Atlantic City man for possession of a loaded handgun and cocaine, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 9:17 a.m., Detectives Anthony Abrams and Jaimee Moore were at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues when Abrams noticed Jamil Hunter walk past him westbound on Atlantic Avenue near a Walgreens Pharmacy, police said.

As Hunter approached Walgreens, Abrams allegedly observed Hunter discard an object from his pocket found to be cocaine, police said.

Detectives Abrams and Moore followed Hunter inside Walgreens to advise him he was under arrest for possession of cocaine and to place him in custody. Once contact was made, Hunter attempted to flee and began to resist the detectives resulting in a struggle to place him into custody, police said.

During the struggle, Moore reportedly noticed the butt of a handgun protruding from Hunter’s waistband, police said. She quickly removed the handgun from Hunter's waistband before the detectives were able to place him in custody. The handgun was found to be fully loaded, police said.

Hunter, 33, of Atlantic City, was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, aggravated assault on a police officer and several weapons and drug offenses, police said.

He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

